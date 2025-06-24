Ministry of Interior affirms stability of security situation

DOHA, 24th June, 2025 (WAM) – The Qatari Ministry of Interior affirmed that the security situation in the country remains stable, and there is no cause for concern.

In a statement carried by the Qatar News Agency, the Ministry stressed the importance of not giving in to rumours or circulating inaccurate information.

It also called upon members of the public to uphold their social responsibility by refraining from sharing or reposting any information not issued by official sources and verifying the accuracy of information and relying exclusively on authorized official channels.

The Ministry of Interior, in coordination with the relevant authorities, remains fully prepared and vigilant to monitor developments and take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of citizens and residents, and to maintain the normalcy of public life.