Kuwaiti Emir: Security, stability of Qatar integral part of security, stability of Kuwait

KUWAIT, 24th June, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, affirmed that the security and stability of the sisterly State of Qatar is an integral part of the security and stability of the State of Kuwait.

During a phone call with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Mishal expressed Kuwait's strong condemnation and denunciation of the attack by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard on Al Udeid Air Base, describing it as a blatant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty, airspace, international law, and the United Nations Charter.

During the call, Sheikh Mishal inquired about the well-being of the State of Qatar and its people following this flagrant aggression. He reaffirmed Kuwait's unwavering solidarity with its brothers in the State of Qatar — its leadership, government, and people — and expressed full support for all measures and decisions taken by Qatar to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and stability. He also emphasised Kuwait’s readiness to mobilise all its capabilities and resources in support of Qatar.