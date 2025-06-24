King of Jordan expresses solidarity with Qatar

AMMAN, 23rd June, 2025 (WAM) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan, in a call with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Monday, affirmed Jordan’s support for Qatar in maintaining its security, stability, territorial integrity, and the safety of its citizens, expressing condemnation of any aggression against Qatar and its sovereignty.

King Abdullah emphasised Jordan’s rejection of Iran’s attack on Qatar, which constitutes a violation of its sovereignty and contravenes international law.

The King called again on the international community to push for calm and a return to negotiations, in order to put a stop to the dangerous escalations, which will lead to further instability and tensions in the region, according to the Jordan News Agency.