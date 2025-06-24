Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bombing of Mar Elias Church in Syria

ABU DHABI, 23rd June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, led by Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, expressed its strong condemnation of the heinous terrorist bombing that targeted Mar Elias Church in Syria, resulting in the death of 25 innocent worshippers and the injury of 63 others.

Al Jarwan affirmed that targeting places of worship and sacred sites is a cowardly act that contravenes all human and religious values, and aims to destabilise communities and spread division and hatred.

The Council extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, to the families of the victims, to the Syrian people of all sects and backgrounds, and to the Christian community in Syria and around the world. The Council affirmed its full solidarity with them in this tragic incident and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

The Council renewed its call to uphold the values of tolerance, coexistence, and respect for sacred sites, and to work together to reject violence and extremism and promote a culture of peace in all societies.