UN condemns Iranian attack on Qatar

NEW YORK, 24th June, 2025 (WAM) – The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres expressed deep alarm over the further escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

The Secretary-General condemned any military escalation in this conflict, including today’s attack by Iran on the territory of Qatar. He further reiterated his call on all parties to stop fighting.

The Secretary-General urged all Member States to uphold their obligations under the UN Charter and other rules of international law.