St. Petersburg Economic Forum emphasises importance of media cooperation in achieving SDGs

SAINT PETERSBURG, 23nd June, 2025 (WAM) -- 2025 marks the 25th anniversary of the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest corporate initiative aimed at engaging businesses in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to TV BRICS, a session of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum (SPIEF) was dedicated to this event. Participants in the discussion agreed that awareness of the 2030 Agenda needs to be raised, with an emphasis on cooperation between the media in the BRICS+ countries and the creation of a multipolar media space for sustainable development. The discussion was moderated by Ivan Polyakov, Chairman of TV BRICS.

The international media network's team spoke with session participants at the TV BRICS studio in the Roscongress International Cooperation Area at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2025. They discussed the significance of the UN Global Compact and how media cooperation contributes to raising awareness of the SDGs.

Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva and Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, noted that without the participation of business, the Sustainable Development Goals are unattainable. She recalled that companies from 160 countries that share the principles of responsibility, respect for human rights, and environmental protection have joined the compact.

"The SDGs are focused on the 2030 horizon. But sustainable development, as a model of economic and social development for humanity, will not end by that time. On the contrary, our task is to make every effort now not only to achieve the goals set, but also to rethink our mentality, economic and social policies during this period so that beyond the 2030 horizon, humanity will continue on the path of sustainable development," Valovaya said.

Natalia Dorpeko, Executive Director of the UN Global Compact Network Russia, responding to a question about the role of business and media cooperation in shaping the media agenda for sustainable development, pointed to the need to disseminate information about the contribution of the state and business to the achievement of the SDGs.

"If there were greater awareness of what each country is doing, what businesses are doing, and what contribution experts, science and education are making to the sustainable development agenda, this would allow us to form new partnerships, create platforms and integrate successes and experience. Of course, all this would contribute to greater initiative and progress in implementing the agenda," the expert emphasised.

In turn, Hector Isidro Arenas Neira, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Colombia to the Russian Federation, recalled that Colombia first took the initiative to formulate sustainable development goals. According to him, the world is currently facing serious challenges, including the climate crisis. The diplomat believes that constant dialogue between the state, business and society is important to overcome these challenges, and the Global Compact helps in this.

Irina Bakhtina, Chief Sustainability Officer at RUSAL, noted that the implementation of the SDGs has become a key part of the company's strategy and corporate culture. She said that for 20 years, the company has regularly published sustainability reports in accordance with the requirements of the Global Compact.

Igor Korotetsky, Head of the Group for the Provision of Services in the Field of Operational Risks and Sustainable Development of an audit and consulting company Kept, joined the discussion. He pointed to the problem of insufficient promotion of the 2030 Agenda by the state, business, and even the UN. In his opinion, this is one of the reasons for the slow progress in achieving the SDGs.