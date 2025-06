DOHA, 24th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) announced the resumption of air traffic in Qatar's airspace after taking the necessary measures in coordination with the relevant authorities.

In a post on X platform, the QCAA praised the great cooperation shown by all partners and the efforts of all government agencies to ensure aviation safety and security in Qatari airspace, according to the Qatar News Agency.