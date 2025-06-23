Statistics Centre, Abu Dhabi Chamber align efforts to enhance data collaboration in construction sector

ABU DHABI, 24th June, 2025 (WAM) – The Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi (SCAD), in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), hosted a workshop on Public-Private Data Collaboration and the Construction Cost Index (CCI).

As part of the Data for Good Initiative, the workshop convened key stakeholders from the construction, real estate, and consulting sectors to discuss how data collaboration can enhance the quality and accuracy of economic indicators, providing businesses with reliable insights for strategic planning and investment.

During the event, representatives from leading engineering and consulting firms, real estate developers, and industry working groups engaged in discussions that reflect the breadth and depth of Abu Dhabi’s evolving construction ecosystem.

The Construction Cost Index (CCI) is a key economic indicator that supports financial planning, cost forecasting, and risk mitigation across Abu Dhabi’s construction sector. By tracking fluctuations in construction material costs, labour, and associated expenses, the CCI provides businesses, developers, and policymakers with critical insights to make informed decisions and optimize cost efficiency in large-scale projects.

Abdulla Alqemzi, Director General of SCAD, emphasised the importance of data collaboration in fostering transparency and supporting Abu Dhabi’s economic growth: “The Construction Cost Index is an essential tool for ensuring cost predictability and market efficiency. Through business-to-government data collaboration, we have created a robust framework for businesses to contribute to the accuracy of economic data while benefiting from high-quality insights for strategic planning.”

He added that the construction sector remains a cornerstone of Abu Dhabi’s economic growth, having achieved a record high value added of AED107.4 billion in 2024, contributing 9.1% to the Emirate’s total GDP with an impressive growth rate of 11.3%. This strong performance reflects continued investment in urban infrastructure projects, which in turn supports job creation and sustained momentum across the sector.”

In this context, Shamis Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry reaffirmed the importance of collaboration between the private and public sectors in strengthening Abu Dhabi’s economic landscape. He said: “Effective collaboration between the public and private sectors is fundamental to fostering a transparent and well-informed business environment.

The workshop featured presentations and discussions on the enhancement of the statistical insight dashboards, the role of data in economic forecasting, and opportunities for businesses to engage with SCAD’s statistical programs. Industry leaders emphasised the importance of leveraging accurate data to drive efficiency, investment, and growth within Abu Dhabi’s construction sector.