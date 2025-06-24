Beijing to host Global Digital Economy Conference 2025 on July 2

BEIJING, 24th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Global Digital Economy Conference 2025 will kick off in Beijing on 2nd July.

According to China Economic Net, the conference themed "Building a Digitally Friendly City" will focus on the impact of digital technology on urban development.

More than 300 international delegates from over 50 countries, along with major international organisations including the World Trade Organisation, BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the China-Central Asia Mechanism, are set to attend.

This year's conference is committed to establishing a new platform for international cooperation by promoting the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to become a co-organiser for the first time.

At the same time, during the conference, 46 special forums will also be held in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence integration, digital security, and digital medical care.

The digital economy has become a key driver in reshaping global competitiveness. In the first quarter of this year, the added value of Beijing’s digital economy rose by 8.3 percent year-on-year, with core industries growing by 9.7 percent. Between January and May, the Beijing International Big Data Exchange introduced 152 new high-quality data products, with the on-site transaction scale exceeding 44 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 37.63 percent.