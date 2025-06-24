Trump affirms US support for Qatar

DOHA, 24th June, 2025 (WAM) -- US President Donald Trump, during a phone call today with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, reaffirmed his country’s solidarity with the State of Qatar and its strong condemnation of the Iranian attack on Al-Udeid Air Base.

President Trump considered the attack as a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar and its airspace, as well as international law and the United Nations Charter.

According to Qatar News Agency, the US President stressed his firm rejection of any aggression that threatens the security and safety of the State of Qatar and undermines the security and stability of the region, calling on the Qatari Emir to exercise restraint and resort to diplomatic solutions.

For his part, Sheikh Tamim expressed his gratitude to the US President for his country's supportive and solidary stance with the State of Qatar and its people.

He also affirmed the readiness and vigilance of Qatar’s armed forces and the precautionary measures that were taken, which resulted in no fatalities or injuries.