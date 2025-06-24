Korea, Indonesia to bolster economic, defence cooperation

SEOUL, 24th June, 2025 (WAM) -- President Lee Jae Myung of the Republic of Korea and President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia agreed Monday to deepen cooperation in trade, technology and the defence and arms industries, the presidential office said.

In their first phone call since Lee's inauguration earlier this month, the two leaders discussed ways to further advance the Special Strategic Partnership established between the two countries in 2017.

"The two leaders agreed to continue strengthening strategic cooperation across a range of sectors, including trade and investment, advanced future industries driven by digital and green transitions, as well as the defence and the arms industry," presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a written briefing carried out by the Yonhap News Agency.

The two leaders agreed to maintain close communication and work together to further develop bilateral ties and contribute to regional peace and stability, according to the office.