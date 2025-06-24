Evacuation of German citizens from Israel continues

BERLIN, 24th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Two German Air Force planes carrying 179 German citizens from Israel landed in Frankfurt early on Tuesday, the German Foreign office said.

According to German news agency (dpa), two A400M transport planes that on Monday had taken 179 people on board in Tel Aviv landed in Frankfurt shortly after midnight.

The aircraft had departed from Wunstorf Air Base for what officials described as a diplomatic repatriation mission. The flights were mainly intended to assist "families with children and other vulnerable persons," according to German authorities.

In recent days, the government had enabled more than 460 people to return via Amman, Jordan, with three special flights. Last Friday, for the first time, 64 Germans were flown directly from Israel by the German military.

