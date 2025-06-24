Sharjah Social Services Department organises 'Enough Violence' forum

SHARJAH, 24th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD) on Monday held the “Enough Violence” forum at Al Qasba Theatre, under the theme “Together we protect their childhood in the digital space”.

Around 150 specialists in child welfare, education, digital protection, and awareness media participated, alongside local and international representatives, parents, and those interested in educational and technological matters.

The event formed part of the department’s efforts to raise community awareness about the digital threats facing children amidst widespread internet and social media use. It also highlighted the collective roles of relevant bodies, both locally and internationally, in ensuring a safe digital environment for young people.

Fatima Al Marzouqi, Director of the Child and Family Protection Centre at the department, opened the forum, describing it as an interactive platform that fosters institutional and community collaboration.

She stressed the importance of creating a safe digital space through awareness, responsible accompaniment, and smart guidance—not through restriction or isolation. She also underlined the need for genuine cooperation across education, legislative, technological, and social sectors to establish digital security as a shared, long-term societal responsibility.

The forum included two panel discussions focusing on digital risks, current legislation, and national and international initiatives to protect children in digital spaces. Participants also reviewed real-life institutional experiences and mechanisms to measure their social impact.

The first session, titled “Digital Risks and Local and International Laws for a Safe Digital Environment for Children”, featured Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Shehhi, Head of Public Prosecution in Sharjah. He outlined the UAE’s advanced legal framework to protect children from online violations, referencing key legislation such as Federal Law No. (5) of 2012, which was replaced by Federal Decree Law No. (34) of 2021 on combating rumours and cybercrimes.

This law includes specific provisions for child protection and criminalises certain actions, such as luring or grooming children or publishing inappropriate content.

Al Shehhi stressed that the effectiveness of these laws depends on institutional and individual awareness, supported by continuous training, media engagement, and curriculum development.

Saji Thomas, Head of Child Protection at UNICEF – Gulf, emphasised the need for an integrated and coordinated approach to child digital safety. While individual initiatives are valuable, he warned they often lack sustainability. He noted that, despite rapid digital growth in the Gulf, the region still requires capacity-building in areas like digital governance, case reporting, and psychological support.

In the third segment, Amina Al Hosani, Senior Specialist at the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, presented the “Digital Wellbeing Charter for Children”, a leading national initiative developed in partnership with public and private entities to promote children’s digital wellbeing. The charter focuses on three goals: protecting children during digital use, safeguarding their privacy, and establishing strategic partnerships.

Concluding the session, Fatima Al Marzouqi presented Sharjah Social Services Department’s “Safe Digital Life Ambassadors” initiative, which trains children to be peer educators in digital safety. Beyond smart device use, the initiative instills leadership and social responsibility, encouraging children to convey awareness messages in a relatable and practical way.

The initiative has received positive responses from school administrations that have requested its integration into extracurricular programmes, reflecting its effectiveness and alignment with school and community environments.