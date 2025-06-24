SEWA opens scholarships’ registration for 2025-2026 academic year

SHARJAH, 24th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) on Monday opened registration for the distinguished high school students’ scholarships to enrol for the 2025-2026 academic year at the University of Sharjah and the American University of Sharjah.

The authority invites students who wish to apply for scholarships and meet the requirements to register from 23rd June to 31st July 2025, via their website.

Amna Al Owais, Director of the Scholarship Programme at SEWA, emphasised that the authority is committed to investing in the education of young people and providing them with the knowledge and skills necessary to become future leaders. This aligns with SEWA vision to build a prosperous and sustainable knowledge-based society, its commitment to supporting education, developing the skills of national competencies, and enabling outstanding students to pursue higher education in disciplines that meet the needs of the labour market and ease the burden on families.

Al Owais noted that the eligibility requirements for the scholarship include being a citizen with a Sharjah registration certificate, the son of a female citizen with a Sharjah registration certificate, or the son of imams and muezzins affiliated with the Sharjah Department of Islamic Affairs.

The remaining requirements include being a high school graduate with a GPA of at least 85 percent, graduating from the current year, and having received acceptance from the University of Sharjah or the American University of Sharjah.

Al Owais added that students interested in applying for scholarships can visit the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority's official website to view full details on the application requirements, required documents, and application deadlines.

Applicants must complete the online application form and submit all required documents before the specified deadline.