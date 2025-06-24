UK pledges 1 billion pounds to build new biosecurity centre

LONDON, 24th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Britain will invest 1 billion pounds ($1.35 billion) to establish a biosecurity centre, boosting its efforts to prevent a future pandemic by detecting high-risk animal diseases and other biological threats.

The government said on Tuesday that the National Biosecurity Centre is expected to begin full operation in 2033/34 at a site in Surrey, southwest of London, which is already home to high-containment animal health laboratories.

The new centre will form part of a network of laboratories that will respond to biological security risks and threats.