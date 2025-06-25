Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship 4th round takes place in Abu Dhabi on Friday

ABU DHABI, 24th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, the fourth round of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship, Gi category, will take place from 27-29 June 2025 at Mubadala Arena, Abu Dhabi.

The event will feature broad participation from leading male and female athletes representing clubs and academies from across the UAE.

Competitions will take place over three days, starting with the youth, adults and masters categories on the first day, followed by the under-14 and under-16 categories on the second day, and concluding with the under-12 and juniors categories on the final day.

The diverse age group categories further reinforce the championship’s role as a key platform for preparing future champions, while offering equal opportunities for development and progression in the sport.

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, expressed that the championship is making steady progress towards its goals of further elevating jiu-jitsu to new levels of performance and recognition.

He noted that the marked improvement in participants’ performances from round to round reflects the collective efforts of the federation, the athletes and their families. His Excellency also emphasised that the championship has become a vital platform for talent development and expanding the competitive base of the sport.

He said, "The championship carries an important social message. It is not just about competition; it also builds connections between families and athletes and promotes jiu-jitsu as a tool for character building and strengthening values. The growing turnout from participants and spectators confirms the success of this initiative and reflects how sport is becoming an integral part of Emirati society."