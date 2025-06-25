Abdullah bin Zayed attends 49th Extraordinary Meeting of GCC Ministerial Council in Doha

DOHA, 24th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today participated in the 49th Extraordinary Meeting of the GCC Ministerial Council, held in the State of Qatar.

The meeting was attended by foreign ministers of the GCC member states, as well as Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The council discussed the latest developments following the Iranian attack targeting the State of Qatar.

The convening of the meeting reaffirmed the unity of the Gulf states in standing with Qatar and underscored that the security and stability of Qatar is an integral part of the security and stability of the GCC.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan strongly condemned and denounced the Iranian attack on Qatari territory, describing it as a blatant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and airspace and a clear breach of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

He affirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with the State of Qatar, praising the country's efficient and professional response to the attack to safeguard the safety of its citizens and residents. He also commended Qatar's commitment to restraint and wise handling of the current situation.

Sheikh Abdullah noted that the ministerial meeting reflects the unity of the Gulf ranks and the depth of solidarity among GCC countries in facing the challenges and threats targeting their security and stability.

He stressed that the Arab Gulf states stand together to protect their sovereignty and the interests of their peoples, based on their brotherly ties and shared destiny, and will continue their developmental journey with confidence to ensure long-term security, prosperity and well-being.

He added that adopting dialogue and diplomatic means remains the best approach to resolving regional crises, contributing to the restoration of peace and stability, and safeguarding regional and international security.