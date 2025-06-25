UAE President holds phone call with Emir of Qatar

ABU DHABI, 24th June, 2025 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call today with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar.

During the call, His Highness expressed the UAE’s solidarity with Qatar and its full support following the Iranian attack that targeted Al Udeid airbase on Qatari territory.

His Highness enquired about the situation in Qatar and the wellbeing of its people, reaffirming the UAE’s condemnation of the attack and its support for all measures taken by Qatar to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its citizens.

The call also addressed the recently announced ceasefire agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the State of Israel. His Highness expressed hope that the agreement would serve as a foundation for enhancing stability, security, and peace across the Middle East.

His Highness praised the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in facilitating the agreement, and stressed the importance of continued coordination and joint action to ensure its success.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani thanked the UAE President for his sincere sentiments towards Qatar and its people, and expressed appreciation for the UAE’s supportive stance and solidarity.