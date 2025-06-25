Qatar Emir receives Abdullah bin Zayed, ministers participating in Extraordinary Meeting of GCC Ministerial Council

DOHA, 24th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, received H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with the foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states participating in the 49th Extraordinary Meeting of the GCC Ministerial Council, held in Qatar.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen mechanisms for joint Gulf action, and included an exchange of views on key regional and international developments of mutual concern, particularly efforts to maintain regional security and stability, and to reaffirm commitment to diplomatic and peaceful solutions to current challenges.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed conveyed to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with his best wishes for continued security, stability, prosperity and progress for the State of Qatar and its people.

For his part, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his wishes for further development and prosperity for the United Arab Emirates and its people.