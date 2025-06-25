GCC Ministerial Council condemns Iranian missile attack on military base in Qatar

DOHA, 25th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministerial Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) strongly condemned the missile attacks carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran targeting a military base in the State of Qatar, describing them as a blatant, dangerous and unacceptable violation of Qatar’s sovereignty, airspace, and the principles of good neighbourliness, as well as a clear breach of international law and the United Nations Charter, regardless of any justification.

In its final statement following the 49th Extraordinary Meeting of the GCC Ministerial Council, which was held in Doha this evening (Tuesday) and attended by GCC foreign ministers to discuss the Iranian missile strikes, the Council expressed full solidarity with the State of Qatar and affirmed its complete support for all measures Qatar takes to safeguard its security and stability.

The Ministerial Council praised the capabilities of Qatar’s armed forces in responding to the Iranian attack, affirming that the security and stability of Qatar are integral to the security and stability of all GCC member states. It reiterated that any threat to a member state constitutes a direct threat to all members and reaffirmed its unequivocal rejection of any infringement on Qatar’s sovereignty or attempts to undermine its stability.

The Council underscored the need to uphold the principles of the United Nations Charter, international law, and good neighbourliness, stressing the importance of respecting state sovereignty, refraining from interference in internal affairs, resolving disputes peacefully, and rejecting the use or threat of force.

The Council welcomed the ceasefire announcement made by US President Donald Trump and emphasised the necessity of an immediate halt to all military actions. It commended Qatar’s efforts in mediating to secure the ceasefire and maintain regional security and stability.

The Council called on all parties to make concerted efforts to seize the opportunity for de-escalation and adopt diplomacy as an effective path to resolving conflicts. It urged maximum restraint to spare the region and its peoples the consequences of war and to pave the way for serious negotiations that lead to sustainable solutions, noting that the current moment offers a chance to chart a positive future for the region. The Council affirmed its readiness to support all related efforts.

The Ministerial Council also praised the success of President Donald Trump in securing the ceasefire between Iran and Israel and his call to advance efforts towards a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

The Council condemned the continued Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and the killing of civilians. It rejected the ongoing military escalation by the occupying authorities in northern and southern Gaza, their expansion into vast areas of the Strip, and the obstruction of international humanitarian organisations from delivering aid and operating medical facilities. It stressed the urgent need to resume negotiations aimed at reaching a ceasefire and ensuring the delivery of aid to civilians.

The Council highlighted the importance of the GCC's Joint Security Vision, announced in March 2024, which prioritises dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable path to overcoming current crises and safeguarding regional peace and stability. It warned that any escalation would undermine regional security and drag the region into dangerous paths with catastrophic consequences for international peace and security.

The Ministerial Council commended the role of Oman in facilitating US-Iranian negotiations on the nuclear issue and appreciated the contributions of Qatar, the United States and other countries in promoting de-escalation. It emphasised the importance of continuing effective mediation efforts.

The Council also stressed the need to maintain security in the region’s airspace, seas, and waterways, and to confront threats to regional and global stability, including attacks on commercial vessels, threats to maritime navigation and international trade, and attacks on GCC energy infrastructure. It reiterated the GCC states’ commitment to supporting the stability of global energy markets.