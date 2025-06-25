Benfica defeat Bayern to top group in FIFA Club World Cup

CHARLOTTE, 24th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Portuguese side Benfica secured the top spot in Group C of the FIFA Club World Cup with a 1-0 victory over German giants Bayern Munich at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The win lifted Benfica to 7 points, one ahead of Bayern Munich on 6, with both teams advancing to the Round of 16.

In the group’s other fixture, Boca Juniors of Argentina faced Auckland City of New Zealand in a match that was ultimately abandoned in the second half due to adverse weather conditions. The score was 1-1 at the time of suspension, with both teams already out of contention for the next round.