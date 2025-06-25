Korea remains on MSCI emerging market list

SEOUL, 25th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea has again failed to be put on a watch list for an upgrade in market status by global index provider Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI), the index provider said Wednesday.

Yonhap News Agency quoted the MSCI as saying that the country need to work on its foreign exchange market reform and diversify investment instruments.

The decision by MSCI came after it said in its annual market accessibility report released last week that foreign accessibility to Korea's equity and currency markets continues to remain limited, despite a series of reform measures, including the extension of trading hours and the allowance of foreign investors to participate in the onshore foreign exchange market.

The global index provider had also highlighted that there is no offshore currency market and that constraints persist on the onshore currency market.

The index provider said it will continue to monitor developments to assess the country's market stability and consistency of its regulatory framework over time.

MSCI reclassifies its watch list of emerging markets and developed markets every year in June, based on the countries' economic development, size and liquidity of equity markets, and market accessibility for foreign investors.