Shams to launch e-sports tournament on June 28

SHARJAH, 25th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Media City (Shams) has announced an eSports Championship set for 28th and 29th June. This event will bring together a talented group of gamers and eSports fans from across the country in an effort to support young talent and increase their involvement in digital and media fields.

The championship will feature three main competitions based on some popular video games. These include a team competition for FIFA 25 (where pairs of players team up), with a prize pool of AED40,000; a solo FIFA 25 competition with a prize pool of AED20,000; and a Tekken 8 competition, also offering AED40,000 in prizes.

Overall, the total prize pool for the championship reaches AED100,000, making it one of the biggest eSports events in Sharjah, the UAE, and the wider region in terms of prizes and gaming variety.

Through this tournament, Sharjah Media City aims to promote eSports culture and encourage young people to compete in a professional and supportive environment that aligns with the interests of today's digital generation. This initiative also seeks to open new opportunities for them in the fields of media, entertainment, and creativity.