Japan conducts first missile test on its own territory

TOKYO, 25th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Japan’s military test-fired a missile on Japanese territory for the first time Tuesday, as the country accelerates its military buildup.

The Type 88 surface-to-ship, short-range missile was tested at the Shizunai Anti-Air Firing Range on Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido.

The Ground Self-Defence Force’s 1st Artillery Brigade used a training missile to target a boat with no crew about 40 kilometres (24 miles) off the island’s southern coast.

Due to space limitations and safety concerns, Japan conducted past missile tests in the United States, a treaty ally, and Australia, a top Japanese defence partner where vast training grounds are available.

The military said the test was successful. It plans another through Sunday.