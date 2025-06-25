UAE leaders congratulate President of Slovenia on National Day

ABU DHABI, 25th June, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Nataša Pirc Musar of Slovenia on the occasion of her country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to President Musar and to Prime Minister Robert Golob on the occasion.