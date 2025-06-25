Saudi Arabia, Pakistan affirm need to maintain regional security, stability

JEDDAH, 25th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Saudi Arabia and Pakistan emphasised the importance of continuing necessary efforts to maintain regional security and stability.

The statement came during a phone call on Tuesday between HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, and Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan, in which they addressed recent developments, including the ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel that came into effect.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Pakistani Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the Saudi stance advocating for the resolution of disputes through dialogue and diplomatic channels, commending the Kingdom's fruitful efforts in this regard.

