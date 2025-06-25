Erdogan, Trump discuss regional, bilateral issues at NATO summit

THE HAGUE, 25th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Tuesday with US President Donald Trump at the NATO Summit in The Hague, where they discussed regional and global issues as well as bilateral ties.

President Erdogan welcomed an Israel-Iran ceasefire "achieved through US President Trump's efforts" and called for lasting peace, an end to the Gaza crisis and dialogue on Ukraine, according to a statement by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

During their meeting, President Erdogan highlighted the strong potential for cooperation with the US in energy, investment and defence in particular, noting that advancing ties could help achieve a US$100 billion trade target.

Both President Erdogan and Trump underlined the importance of strengthening NATO’s deterrence as leading allies in the Alliance, reported Türkiye's Anadolu Agency.