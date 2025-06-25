China activates emergency response to flooding in Chongqing, Guizhou

BEIJING, 25th June, 2025 (WAM) -- China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Tuesday launched a Level-IV emergency response to flooding in Chongqing Municipality and Guizhou Province as the two southwestern regions brace for a new round of rainfall.

A team has been dispatched to Guizhou to assist with flood prevention and relief efforts in the province's Rongjiang and Congjiang counties, according to the headquarters.

China has a four-tier emergency response system for flood control, with Level I being the most severe.

Due to recent rainfall, the upper reaches of the Liujiang River in Guizhou have experienced flooding, necessitating flood-prevention work in Rongjiang and Congjiang, the headquarters said.

According to meteorological forecasts, further heavy rainfall will affect the eastern regions of southwest China. Some parts of Chongqing and Guizhou are expected to experience moderate-to-heavy rains or torrential downpours, leading to heightened risks of river floods, mountain torrents and other geological disasters.