FIFA Club World Cup: Fluminense bank point to secure progress; Dortmund finish top

FLORIDA, 26th June, 2025 (WAM) – Fluminense FC have qualified for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ knockout phase after battling out a tense goalless draw with Mamelodi Sundowns FC in Miami.

The Brazilian side needed a point to book their place in the last 16 and they successfully shut out Sundowns, who required victory to extend their stay in the USA. Fluminense have advanced as Group F runners-up, with Borussia Dortmund beating Ulsan HD in the section’s other fixture on Wednesday to secure top spot.

In the meantime, Borussia Dortmund topped Group F after defeating Ulsan HD to advance to Round of 16. The qualifying 36th-minute goal from Daniel Svensson was needed to put away winless Ulsan HD in Cincinnati on Wednesday.