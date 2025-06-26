Gunmen kill 17 soldiers in northern Nigeria attacks

ABUJA, 26th June, 2025 (WAM) -- At least 17 soldiers were killed and others wounded in northern Nigeria when gunmen stormed three army bases, security sources and a local official said on Wednesday.

Two security sources said gunmen launched surprise attacks on the army's forward operating bases in the Kwanar Dutse Mariga and Boka areas in Niger State and another base in neighbouring Kaduna State, battling troops for several hours.

The Nigerian Army said it launched counterattacks, killing several gunmen.