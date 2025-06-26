German water rescue group reports deadliest swimming weekend in 2025

BERLIN, 26th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Last weekend in Germany was the deadliest weekend for swimming accidents so far this year - and one of the worst in the last 10 years, the German Life Saving Association (DLRG) reported.

At least 15 people died last weekend, DLRG spokesman Martin Holzhause told the RND media group.

"It was the deadliest weekend this year and one of the deadliest in the past 10 years," he said, adding that the number could rise as not all cases have been evaluated.

The DLRG, which describes itself as the world's largest voluntary water rescue organisation, said the number of drowning victims in Germany has risen each year for the past three years.

In 2024 alone, 411 people drowned - 31 more than in the previous year, according to German news agency (dpa).

"On hot weekends, the risk of accidents while swimming always increases. But I cannot explain why so many people died last weekend," Holzhause said.

The risk of drowning is generally rising with climate change, he said, as this results in more hot summer days.

"This also increases the dangers posed by heat," the DLRG spokesman said. He called for an expansion of supervised swimming areas nationwide.