BERLIN, 26th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Germany's armed forces will participate in the international military mission in Bosnia-Herzegovina for another year, German news agency (dpa) reported.

The German parliament, the Bundestag, extended the mandate for the EU mission EUFOR Althea in the Balkan country.

The mission monitors compliance with the Dayton Peace Agreement, which ended the Bosnian War in 1995. The Bundeswehr will continue to support this with up to 50 troops.