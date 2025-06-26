Sharjah economic, tourism departments discuss cooperation

SHARJAH, 26th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) and the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) held a meeting to explore avenues of cooperation aimed at advancing economic and commercial development in the emirate.

Hamad Ali Abdalla Al Mahmoud, Chairman of SEDD, received Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, along with his accompanying delegation. The discussions focused on strengthening collaboration between the two parties, particularly in the areas of tourism and trade attraction, and encouraging investments to leverage the promising opportunities available in Sharjah.

Both sides reviewed initiatives to develop and streamline services in a manner that supports the emirate's strategic vision to enhance the business environment and deliver world-class services. The meeting also addressed support mechanisms for joint projects that contribute to Sharjah’s economic competitiveness.

Commenting on the meeting, Al Mahmoud stressed the importance of reinforcing strategic partnerships between government entities, noting that such cooperation fosters integration and knowledge exchange in support of sustainable development goals.

He added that SEDD continues to move forward with its development plans in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aimed at empowering the business sector, investors, and customers while promoting sustainable economic growth across all sectors in the emirate.

For his part, Al Midfa pointed out that this visit comes within the authority's commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships with various government entities in the emirate, given their pivotal role in supporting the growth of the tourism and commercial sectors and achieving institutional integration that serves comprehensive development.

The meeting forms part of broader efforts to enhance inter-governmental cooperation, provide comprehensive support to businesses, investors and customers, and uphold the directives of the wise leadership in achieving sustainable development and economic diversification, a core pillar of Sharjah’s economic policy.

