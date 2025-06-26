RTA completes 3 traffic improvements on Business Bay area

DUBAI, 26th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed three traffic improvements on Business Bay. The improvements involved expanding and upgrading several locations along the street, which connects directly to Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, to enhance traffic flow and road safety in the area.

These enhancements serve the needs of residents, visitors, and businesses in a district characterised by a diverse mix of residential, commercial, and service facilities.

These works form part of a broader plan to upgrade infrastructure and boost the efficiency of Dubai’s road network to keep pace with population growth and urban development. The completed enhancements contribute to smoother traffic flow, higher safety standards, and reduced travel times, particularly in high-density zones, thereby improving the overall road user experience.

As part of the upgrades, the street parallel to Sheikh Zayed Road was converted from a two-lane, two-way configuration into a one-way dual roadway, with updated signage and road markings. This adjustment reduced traffic overlap points, increased the street’s capacity by 100 percent, and improved overall traffic flow.

Additionally, a 100-metre-long storage lane was added at the intersection of Al Mustaqbal Street with Al Khaleej Al Tejari 1 Street to increase right-turn capacity towards First Al Khail Street by up to 50 percent. This measure reduced congestion, shortened waiting times, and boosted the intersection’s capacity and level of service.

Further improvements were carried out near the towers, where the service road parallel to Al Mustaqbal Street was reorganised, and an additional lane was introduced to accommodate rising traffic volumes. This step increased road capacity by approximately 50 percent and reduced traffic conflicts.

Moreover, RTA expanded the entry point to the bridge on Al Mustaqbal Street over the canal in the direction of First Al Khail Street from one lane to two, doubling its capacity. This measure eased traffic pressure during peak hours and improved vehicle flow along this critical corridor.