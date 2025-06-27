UAE condemns Israeli attacks on cities, villages in occupied West Bank

ABU DHABI, 27th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the attacks by Israeli settlers on cities and villages in the occupied West Bank, the latest of which resulted in the killing and injury of a number of Palestinians in the village of Kafr Malik near Ramallah.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) warned against the continuous assaults by settlers, and called on the Israeli government to assume full responsibility, condemn these hostile practices, and hold the perpetrators accountable. The UAE stressed that failure to act will be seen as tacit approval that will only further deepen the cycle of hatred, racism, and instability.

The Ministry emphasised the need for concerted efforts to halt the escalation and prevent further loss of life and stressed the importance of providing full protection to civilians in accordance with international law and treaties.

The Ministry called on the international community to fulfill its responsibilities to end the ongoing Israeli violations and to prevent fueling the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and the region.

The Ministry stressed the need to support all regional and international efforts to advance the peace process in the Middle East to reach comprehensive and just peace, as well as end illegal practices that undermine the two-state solution.