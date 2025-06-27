Hamdan bin Mohammed approves new policies to boost education, environmental standards in Dubai

DUBAI, 27th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today approved an array of key strategic policies and projects during a meeting of The Executive Council.

The initiatives spanning areas such as higher education, career guidance, air quality, corporate dispute mediation, and governance in the construction sector aim to reinforce Dubai’s standing as a global centre for academia, business and sustainable development.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, attended the meeting, held at Emirates Towers.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said: “Youth are the architects of the future, shaping it with their awareness, optimism, and openness to the world. Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai continues to empower young people with knowledge and skills, providing them with world-class academic, practical, and research opportunities. Our goal is to make Dubai a destination for outstanding students from around the world and an incubator for innovation.”

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said: “Dubai is home to 37 international university branches and we plan to attract more as we position ourselves as one of the world’s top 10 cities for students. By attracting the world’s best academic institutions and enhancing research and development, we are supporting the objectives of the Education Strategy 2033 and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.”

He congratulated students who successfully completed their secondary education this year and wished success to those aiming to complete their studies, as well as to those preparing for the next stage of their lives.

He said: “We have approved the Academic and Career Guidance Policy in Dubai, which supports schools and universities with career advice services. The policy will empower students to identify career paths and transition from education to the workforce, while fostering partnerships between schools, universities, and businesses.”

Sheikh Hamdan also highlighted Dubai’s global role as a trusted mediator providing dispute resolutions services, by approving the Dubai International Mediation Centre project. He also approved the Air Quality Strategy 2030, which aims to help preserve Dubai’s environment and biodiversity, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for residents.

He emphasised the importance of continuing to strengthen governance in the public sector: “We have approved the Governance Policy for Government Construction Projects to further enhance government performance in partnership with the private sector, in line with the highest standards and best practices.”

The Executive Council approved a project aimed at attracting top global universities, with the goal of establishing Dubai as a leading global centre for higher education. The project, led by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), envisions that, by 2033, international students will comprise 50% of all university enrolments in the emirate. Further, the higher education sector is expected to contribute approximately AED5.6 billion to Dubai’s GDP.

The initiative aims to establish Dubai as one of the world’s top 10 cities for students, with over 70 higher education institutions envisaged by 2033, including 11 ranked within the top 200 globally. Currently, Dubai is home to 37 international universities, such as Curtin University Dubai and University of Wollongong in Dubai, both ranked in the QS World University Rankings 2026 top 200, as well as the University of Birmingham Dubai, ranked among the top 100 international universities, and the University of Manchester Dubai, which is ranked among the top 50.

To achieve these goals, the project will usher in improvements to student visa systems, new international scholarships, work visas for graduates, strategies to attract prestigious universities, besides promoting impactful university clusters, regulatory frameworks to ensure quality, a Higher Education Investment Fund, and the Dubai Scientific Research Network.

The Executive Council approved the Academic and Career Guidance Policy to support students in making informed decisions about their futures. Led by the KHDA, this policy aims to assist students in enriching their academic and career paths while contributing to the objectives of the Education Strategy 2033.

The policy will enhance career advice services in schools and facilitate students' transition into the workforce. It sets ambitious targets, aiming for 90% of Emirati graduates to find employment within six months of graduation, ultimately enabling 90% of the general student population in Dubai to find employment aligned with their respective field of study. Additionally, it envisages that 80% of education providers will be able to offer effective career advice services, and that 70% of graduates will be able to gain entry into one of their top three university or career choices.

Other key initiatives approved during the meeting include the Dubai Framework for Academic Guidance and Career Readiness in Educational Institutions, new standards for career advice services, career guidance guidelines for schools and universities, parents and student engagement programmes, information platforms on universities and the job market, entrepreneurship programmes, life skills camps, and partnerships with accredited local and international universities and training institutes.

Dubai’s Air Quality Strategy 2030 aims to achieve clean air standards on 90% of the days by 2030, thus helping enhance public health and environmental sustainability. The strategy provides for sector-specific targets and initiatives to reduce fine particulate matter (PM2.5) concentrations to 35 micrograms per cubic metre, while also addressing other key pollutants such as carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, and ground-level ozone.

Led by the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority, the strategy is to be implemented in partnership with relevant entities including Dubai Municipality, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the Supreme Council of Energy, Dubai Airports, the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, DP World, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Emirates Global Aluminium.

The Executive Council also approved the Dubai International Mediation Centre project, which aims to strengthen Dubai’s legal infrastructure by offering cost-effective, efficient, and internationally recognised dispute resolution services.

The project will contribute to enhancing investor confidence, attracting foreign direct investment, and creating new jobs in the domains of mediation and arbitration.

Co-developed by the Government of Dubai Legal Affairs Department and ADR Centre (a leading mediation institution in Europe), the project will support Dubai’s rankings in global competitiveness indices, most notably the availability of alternative dispute resolution methods as measured by the Civil Justice Project.

The Council also approved the Governance Policy for Government Construction Projects, led by the Dubai Department of Finance, which aims to standardise procedures, enhancing transparency and reliability in the approval and implementation of government construction projects. It introduces a unified framework categorising projects into three tiers based on cost: below AED200 million, between AED200–500 million, and above AED500 million.

This policy promises to significantly improve planning tied to the financial and economic impact of projects and directs fiscal resources towards priority goals, ensuring sustainable economic growth and agility. It also aligns with the goal of increasing government spending from AED512 billion over the past decade to AED700 billion in the next decade, as part of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. Additionally, the establishment of a five-year project portfolio will prioritise resources and ensure high-impact development.