Al-Burda Exhibition inaugurated at Aga Khan Museum in Canada

TORONTO, 27th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture, has officially opened the ‘As the Sun Appears from Beyond’ exhibition at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto, Canada. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, the Foreign Minister’s Envoy to Canada and Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, also attended the inauguration. This marks the exhibition's debut in Canada.

Running until February 15, 2026, the exhibition is a product of a cultural collaboration between the UAE Ministry of Culture and the Aga Khan Museum, commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Al-Burda Award. It signifies a pivotal moment for the award, featuring over 60 contemporary artworks by past Al-Burda Award winners. Additionally, two pieces from the Al-Badr Award collection are presented, creating a compelling visual dialogue with historical and archaeological artifacts from the Aga Khan Museum’s permanent collection.

The exhibition delves into the rich evolution of Islamic arts, encompassing Arabic calligraphy, ornamentation, and Arabic poetry.

The exhibition was curated by three graduates of the Al Burda Grant 2024 Curators: Fatma Al Mahmoud; Sara bin Safwan; and Shaikha Al Zaabi. Their collaborative effort presents a contemporary artistic vision that embodies cultural empowerment and cross-border knowledge exchange, reflecting the award's spirit and future aspirations.

A robust cultural programme accompanies the exhibition, featuring specialised workshops, lectures, and seminars focusing on Arabic calligraphy, poetry, and Islamic ornamentation. Interactive performances are also part of the programme, designed to deepen public engagement with contemporary Islamic art and highlight its diversity and adaptability in expressing aesthetic values and cultural identity.

Coinciding with the opening, a commemorative book titled "Like the Sun Appearing to the Eyes from Afar" was launched. This publication documents the exhibition and explores the artistic and intellectual dimensions of the Al-Burda Award in the context of its 20th anniversary. It includes a collection of essays by experts in Islamic arts, intellectuals, and art collectors, offering in-depth analysis and reflections on the award's role in empowering contemporary Islamic art and enhancing its global cultural presence. This book serves as a vital cultural and artistic reference, chronicling the development of calligraphy, ornamentation, and literary arts, and underscoring the UAE’s commitment to supporting Islamic arts, fostering cultural exchange, and deepening appreciation for this ancient artistic tradition.

In his opening remarks, Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi emphasised the event as a significant milestone in the Al-Burda Award’s journey. He stated: “This exhibition represents a strategic step towards expanding cultural cooperation between the UAE and Canada. It reflects our firm commitment to presenting Islamic arts within contemporary frameworks that express shared human values and promote intercultural dialogue. In its 20th year, the Al-Burda Award continues to serve as a global Emirati platform, reintroducing Islamic arts to the world in a language attuned to the spirit of our times.”

He added: “We are proud that this edition of the exhibition is the result of a pioneering partnership with the Aga Khan Museum, which underscores the depth of cultural openness and the role of art in building bridges of civilizational dialogue. We look forward to continuing our work with international partners to empower creatives and contribute to shaping a more diverse and influential global cultural scene.”

Established in 2004, the Al-Burda Award has honoured over 390 talent worldwide, including poets, visual artists, and calligraphers specialising in Islamic arts. The award has evolved into a global Emirati platform that celebrates this ancient art form and the rich beauty of the Arabic language. It further strengthens the UAE’s role in fostering creativity, preserving the artistic heritage of Islamic civilisation, and promoting outstanding works of art to international audiences.