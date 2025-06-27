Heavy rain kills 7, injures dozens in Pakistan's Punjab

ISLAMABAD, 27th June, 2025 (WAM) -- At least seven people were killed, and 39 others were injured in multiple rain-related incidents as Punjab was battered by heavy monsoon showers on Thursday, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

According to the authority, 13 incidents were reported across Punjab, with the majority of them in Okara district. Most of the casualties were caused by roof collapses caused by intense rainfall.

The weather agency forecast widespread rainfall and thundershowers on Thursday in Azad Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and the capital Islamabad.