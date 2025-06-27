Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation reviews 2024 achievements

SHARJAH, 27th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation held its annual meeting in the presence of Sheikha Jameela bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, where she reviewed the key statistics and outcomes of programmes and projects achieved during 2024.

These efforts contributed to supporting 2,769 orphans and 1,186 families across Sharjah and its affiliated regions, in addition to empowering 170 newly enrolled orphans, bringing the total number of empowered children by year-end to 2,035.

Al Qasimi expressed her appreciation for the efforts exerted by the Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation, underscoring the importance of sustaining humanitarian work that enhances the quality of life for orphans.

She said, “What the Foundation delivers reflects a deep humanitarian commitment. These achievements are not just numbers; they are success stories that inspire us to continue giving. Empowerment is not limited to financial support—it includes capacity building and boosting self-confidence, which the Foundation has successfully achieved through its comprehensive programmes.”

For her part, Mona bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Foundation, expressed her gratitude for the presence of Sheikha Jameela at the meeting, affirming that the achievements reflect the Foundation’s vision to empower children and their families, drawing inspiration from the guidance and support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

She added, “The year 2024 marked a pivotal milestone in which the Foundation accomplished qualitative achievements across various empowerment domains, with international participation in prestigious events such as the United Nations’ Summit of the Future and other scientific and educational conferences. We were also honoured with the Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd Award for Best Charity Performance in the Arab World.”

Al Suwaidi confirmed that these accomplishments are the result of an effective strategy and the continuous support of the wise leadership and generous partners from individuals and institutions.

The Foundation reaffirmed its full commitment to global quality standards and its continued implementation of certified quality management systems. This comes within the scope of maintaining its ISO9001:2015 Quality Management System certification, ensuring the best practices in delivering services to beneficiaries.

In 2024, the total expenditures provided to families amounted to approximately AED27 million. A total of 1,169 families and 2,744 children benefited from zakat funds and Ramadan provisions during the holy month.

The “Iftar Project” supported 248 families and 772 children through contributions from hotels, restaurants, and community members, who helped provide meal vouchers for orphan families.

Ramadan gifts were given to nine newly enrolled families and 20 children, while the “Eid Sweets” project during Eid Al Adha reached 199 families and 515 children. Additionally, 327 children were gifted “Eidiya” under the Eid gift project to complete their festive experience.

The Foundation also supported orphans and their families through sponsorship projects, including the sponsorship of 331 orphans via the “Sponsor an Orphan” project and 226 families via the “Sponsor a Family” initiative.

Moreover, urgent financial support to relieve hardships exceeded AED2 million through the “Jabr” (Relief) project. The education of students enrolled in the Foundation was supported through 585 education sponsorships, bringing the total number of sponsored students to 1,913 by the end of 2024.

Also, 277 wishes were fulfilled through the “Sidrat Al-Amani” (Tree of Wishes) project, raising the total number of fulfilled wishes since the project's launch to 3,666.

A total of 1,058 students benefited from tuition fee payments and 99 students received educational devices. The Foundation awarded eight university scholarships and honoured 34 outstanding students, in addition to organising 10 Umrah trips. Educational support lessons benefited 156 students, while nine students with learning difficulties were also supported.

Moreover, 165 students attended specialised skills-development courses, and 18 students were enrolled in IELTS exams. School visits were conducted for 735 students across 101 schools.

The Foundation enhanced the social empowerment of its beneficiaries through social services, which supported 146 children and 59 guardians, and individual case studies for 333 children. Social programmes included the “Sanad Al-Bayt” (Home Support) project, which served 85 young men, 84 girls, and 69 guardians.

Social support and counselling programmes were also delivered to 333 children. Additionally, group activities and seasonal programmes benefited 553 guardians and 72 children, while the support groups programme served 52 guardians. A total of 71 mothers were honoured on International Women’s Day and Mother's Day in recognition of their efforts in raising children.

The Foundation provided psychological support that benefited 279 children and 84 guardians. The “Takhaṭṭā” programme, aimed at helping orphans overcome the trauma of loss, was conducted with the participation of 23 children.

Treatment costs were covered for 40 children and 30 guardians, while 240 children and 145 guardians received free medical check-ups. Additionally, health awareness workshops were held for 84 girls.

The environmental needs of orphan families were addressed through environmental aid worth nearly AED2 million, benefiting 284 families and 719 children. The “Jodran” (Walls) project provided necessary home repairs for six houses.

The Foundation worked to enhance the job-readiness of its children by training 38 participants across four entities and conducting four vocational workshops that benefited 109 children and six guardians.