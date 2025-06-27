Sharjah Education Academy launches 'Leadership Lab' initiative for government nurseries

SHARJAH, 27th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Education Academy (SEA) has launched the first cycle of the “Leadership Lab” initiative, designed specifically for leaders of government nurseries in Sharjah, under the theme “Imagination to Impact”.

The initiative aims to equip nursery leaders with the necessary knowledge and skills for data-driven, participatory planning, ultimately contributing to the achievement of the strategic goals of high-quality early childhood education in Sharjah Government Nurseries.

The initiative includes a series of carefully designed interactive and experiential stations aimed at supporting educational leadership at the nursery level. These experiences enable participants to conduct in-depth analyses of the nursery environment, understand children's needs, and identify specific challenges and opportunities, thereby steering clear of generalisations and fostering evidence-based decision-making.

The session also welcomed a select group of experts and administrators from Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), who enriched the discussions and provided valuable insights to support the development of learning environments across the emirate’s nurseries, reinforcing collaboration among key educational stakeholders.

Khawla Al Hosani, Vice Chancellor of Sharjah Education Academy, stated, “We are pleased to launch the Leadership Lab series, which has been thoughtfully designed to empower leaders of Sharjah Government Nurseries by enhancing their knowledge and skills in data-driven participatory planning, in line with modern educational approaches and contributing to Excellence in early childhood education in Sharjah.”

“We work closely with nursery leaders to provide guidance and support that contributes to continuously improving the performance of the nurseries. At the Academy, we take responsibility for ongoing enhancement and innovation to ensure safe, engaging, and enriching learning environments for children in the Emirate of Sharjah,” she added.

The Leadership Labs initiative also aims to foster a culture of collaborative learning through the launch of Networks for Learning Communities (NLCs), which enable leaders to exchange experiences and develop practical, effective improvement plans supported by concepts of collaborative planning, visionary leadership, and institutional foresight.

The initiative also introduced the AMIRA programme, which offers a rich space for reflection, imagination, and strategic foresight. It empowers participants to develop inspiring strategic visions that reflect the current realities and aspirations of their nurseries and to translate these visions into actionable steps that create a tangible impact within early childhood environments.

Among the programme’s activities was the “Field of Impact,” an open platform for sharing ideas and presenting future scenarios. The session focused on identifying enablers and support mechanisms that can be activated at the system level to ensure the sustainability of improvement and the advancement of institutional performance in nurseries.