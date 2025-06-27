Dubai Police to organise anti-drug abuse awareness exhibition next Monday

DUBAI, 27th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Police has announced the organisation of a three-day awareness exhibition at Festival City, taking place from 30th June to 2nd July.

The event is being held in cooperation with Emirates Health Services (EHS), the Community Development Authority, the Dubai Health Authority, the Al Ameen service, the National Rehabilitation Centre, the Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation in Dubai, and various internal partners from Dubai Police.

The announcement was made at a press conference held at the Dubai Police Officers Club, attended by Brigadier Dr. Abdul Rahman Sharaf Al Maamari, Director of Hemaya International Centre, along with representatives of the participating entities.

Brigadier Abdul Rahman Al Maamari reaffirmed Dubai Police's strong commitment to participating in global events like the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, which play a vital role in protecting the community from the dangers of drugs and raising awareness.

He noted that this day is an educational and social opportunity for Dubai Police officers specialising in drug awareness to engage with the public during the three-day awareness exhibition at Festival City.

“During this event, they will exchange ideas, listen to the concerns of youth and parents, and develop plans to create a safe and stable family environment free from negative influences,” he continued.

Brigadier Al Maamari encouraged everyone to visit the Dubai Police platform and the platforms of other partners at Festival City to gather valuable information and advice.

Furthermore, he praised the crucial role of the partners of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics, whose unwavering support for awareness and rehabilitation efforts has helped individuals struggling with addiction reintegrate into society as responsible members.