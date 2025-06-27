Death toll from landslide in northwestern Colombia rises to 16

BOGOTA, 27th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The death toll from a landslide in northwestern Colombia has risen to 16, following heavy rainfall in the region.

Governor of Antioquia Department Andres Julian Rendon stated in a post on X that eight people remain missing after the landslide, which occurred near the city of Medellin.

In the nearby mountainous town of Bello, rescue teams are continuing efforts to search for victims and locate the missing beneath tonnes of soil and rocks.

Five people were killed last month in a landslide that struck the town of Sabaneta, a suburb of Medellin.