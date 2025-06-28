18 drown in Pakistan’s Swat River

ISLAMABAD, 27th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Eighteen people lost their lives by drowning in the Swat River in northern Pakistan today while visiting the region as tourists, according to local authorities.

Rescue teams continue to search for the bodies of the victims.

Separately, heavy monsoon rains have caused widespread destruction across various parts of Pakistan, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries. The extreme weather, which includes strong winds, dust storms, and torrential rain, has also led to the collapse of numerous rooftops and multiple drowning incidents.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned of the risk of flash floods and river flooding in several areas, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, with rainfall expected to persist until early July.