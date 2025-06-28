DR Congo, Rwanda sign peace deal in Washington

WASHINGTON, 27th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda signed a peace agreement today under the auspices of the United States, aiming to end a long-running conflict that has claimed thousands of lives in eastern DR Congo.

The agreement, welcomed by US President Donald Trump, builds on principles endorsed by both countries in April. It includes provisions for respecting territorial integrity and ceasing hostilities in eastern DR Congo, following an offensive by the M23 armed group.

The accord was formally signed during a ceremony in Washington, attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and his counterparts from DR Congo, Teresa Kayikwamba Wagner, and from Rwanda, Olivier Nduhungirehe.

Rubio said, “This is a significant moment after thirty years of war,” while noting that much work still lies ahead.

The Rwandan Foreign Minister stated that the agreement is grounded in “an irrevocable and verifiable commitment to ending state support for the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) and associated militias.”