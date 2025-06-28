Russia shots down 31 UAVs as Ukraine strikes four Su-34 bombers

MOSCOW, 28th June, 2025 (WAM) – The Russian Air defence systems shot down "31 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) last night over the regions of the Russian Federation and the Sea of Azov," according to the Russian Ministry of Defence.

"In the period from 23:30 Moscow time on June 27 to 06:45 Moscow time on June 28, 31 Ukrainian aircraft—type unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by air defence systems on duty," the ministry said in a statement.

The announcement follows Ukrainian military's claim that it struck four Su-34 bombers at Marinovka base about 900km from border.