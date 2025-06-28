Tuwaiq Mountain: Saudi Arabia's enduring symbol of strength, vision

RIYADH, 28th June, 2025 (WAM-SPA-FANA) -- Towering mountains have always borne witness to passing eras, civilisations, and nations. Their walls hold messages, inscriptions, and recorded events that endure as long as humanity itself. From their slopes, people have inhabited the land and drawn unfading strength. In Saudi Arabia, the magnificent Tuwaiq Mountains, deeply associated with the Saudi people, stretch over 800 kilometres through central Najd.

Considered one of the most significant geographical landmarks on the Arabian Peninsula, the range begins in Al-Thuwayrat sands north of Al-Zulfi Governorate and extends about 1,000 kilometers south, its tip vanishing into the Empty Quarter. Surrounding it are the fertile lands of Al-Yamamah, dotted with palm trees, crops, cities, and villages. Dozens of large valleys flow from its slopes.

The Tuwaiq Mountains form an arc or "ring," enclosing a vast area and are even visible from outer space. Their sharp peaks symbolise strength, loftiness, and steadfastness. The eastern slopes descend gradually, contrasting with the abrupt slant of the western side. Several valleys cut through its eastern side, most famously Wadi Hanifa, where the city of Riyadh is located. Important valleys like Al-Atk, Al-Sulayyil, and Al-Faw (the southernmost) completely divide the range from west to east. Historians such as Al-Hamdani, Al-Bakri, Al-Isfahani, and Al-Hamawi meticulously identified its landmarks and tributaries.

Historically, most cities in the southern and central Najd region, even pre-Islam, were concentrated around Tuwaiq Mountain and its sloping valleys. The mountain was historically known as Jabal Al-Aridh or Aridh Al-Yamamah, a name that persisted into modern times. The Al-Aridh region, encompassing Riyadh and surrounding governorates like Dhurma, Al-Muzahmiyya, Diriyah, and Al-Uyaynah, was named after its location within the range. Tuwaiq Mountain also acts as a natural barrier between the villages of Sudair to the east and Al-Washm to the west, with Wadi Al-Bateen occupying the western part of the range.

It is from the towering peaks, extended lengths, and colossal shoulders of Tuwaiq Mountain that His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, derived his famous saying: "The strength of the Saudis is like that of the Tuwaiq Mountain." This powerful and motivating description aims to boost morale and galvanise Saudi youth and future generations in the modern era, connecting their strength to their proud geographical and historical roots.

One of the nation's most ambitious projects under Vision 2030 is the Qiddiya City project, the flagship endeavor of the Qiddiya Investment Company, focusing on entertainment, sports, and culture. Located within the Tuwaiq Mountains range, approximately 45 kilometers from Riyadh, its foundation stone was laid by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on 28th April 2018.

The Crown Prince affirmed that the significant investment in Qiddiya City is a cornerstone of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, aiming to diversify the local economy's income sources. He indicated that Qiddiya will soon become a global leader in entertainment, sports, and culture.

The project aims to contribute SAR135 billion annually to the GDP and create 325,000 new job opportunities across over 200 job types in various sectors throughout its development, enhancing several industries. Qiddiya is also actively attracting local and international investors, promising positive impacts on business prosperity in Riyadh and across the Kingdom.

The Saudi Press Agency spoke with historian Dr. Rashid Al-Asaker, who shed light on Qiddiya's significance within the Tuwaiq Mountains. He explained, "Qiddiya is derived from the word 'qid,' meaning a cleft in the mountain. The Qiddiya road, more than 3,000 years old, cuts through the majestic Tuwaiq Mountain from west to east, starting from the ancient city of Hajar Al-Yamamah." He noted the presence of ancient inscriptions and monuments around it and mentioned its historical restorations, including the most recent during the reign of King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman in 1352 AH.

The total project area of Qiddiya is over 360 square kilometers, with plans for unique attractions such as Speed Park Track, featuring the world’s first cantilevered track section: the Blade; Six Flags Qiddiya City's Falcons Flight, the tallest, fastest, and longest roller coaster in the world; and Aquarabia, the largest water theme park in the region.

The name "Tuwaiq" resonates deeply with every Saudi citizen. It is more than just a geological formation; it represents a national memory, embodying the battles of unification, the whispers of trade caravans, and the spirit of pioneers who transformed the desert into an epic. The name inspired the iconic Tuwaiq Palace, a prominent venue for seminars, cultural exhibitions, and official receptions in Riyadh.

Tuwaiq also lends its name to a large neighborhood in western Riyadh, a leading sports club in Al-Zulfi Governorate, the prominent magazine "Sada Tuwaiq," and numerous major and secondary streets in Riyadh, Dhahran, Al-Majmaah, and other regions across the Kingdom.

