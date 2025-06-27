One killed, 13 injured in Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon

BEIRUT, 27th June 2025 (WAM) -- Israeli warplanes launched heavy airstrikes today on various areas in southern Lebanon, firing concussion missiles that caused massive explosions.

According to the National News Agency, these raids represent the second-largest attack on the Nabatieh region since the end of the last war, with over 20 airstrikes occurring within approximately 25 minutes.

The Ministry of Public Health’s Emergency Operations Centre stated in a press release that a strike on an apartment in Nabatieh killed one person and injured 13 others.