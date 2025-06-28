Sharjah Airport gearing up to welcome over 800,000 passengers over busy summer period

SHARJAH, 28th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Airport has announced its full readiness to handle the significant increase in travel volume to and from Sharjah during the peak summer season. The airport is set to welcome over 800,000 passengers from July 1 to 15, 2025, as part of a comprehensive plan to provide a distinguished and seamless travel experience for all passengers.

Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) has outlined a series of operational measures in coordination with strategic partners to ensure the highest levels of efficiency and comfort. Efforts are being intensified around the clock by working teams and customer service staff to provide necessary support, respond to passenger inquiries, and guide them in using the airport's smart services and innovative technologies with ease. This ensures a smooth and integrated travel experience. In this context, the authority continues to enhance all logistical and health aspects, while updating security procedures to keep pace with the rapid developments in the aviation sector.

Sharjah Airport urges passengers to arrive at the airport three hours before their flight to avoid any potential delays in completing travel procedures. Passengers are also advised to communicate with their airlines in advance to verify flight times and any updates.

The SAA reaffirms its commitment to providing the highest levels of service during peak periods, adhering to the highest safety standards, further reinforcing Sharjah Airport’s position as a preferred travel hub and a key player in regional and international travel.