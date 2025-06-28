Suicide bombing in Pakistan kills 13 soldiers, wounds 25 people

PESHAWAR, 28th June, 2025 (WAM) — A suicide bombing in northwest Pakistan on Saturday killed at least13 soldiers and injured 25 people, including civilians, officials said.

The attack targeted a military vehicle in North Waziristan around lunchtime despite a curfew across the tribal district to facilitate the movement of security forces, the intelligence officials said.

The wounded were 15 soldiers and 10 civilians, including children, the officials said.

No group has claimed responsibility yet.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the terrorist attack, stressing in a statement that "these barbaric acts will not deter the state from its fight against terrorism." He ordered intensified security operations to pursue the militants and ensure the safety of citizens.





