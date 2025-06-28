Al Nuaimi: Vision 2031 charts UAE’s sustainable future

DUBAI, 28th June, 2025 (WAM) – Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC), delivered a keynote speech during the WeTel Global Economy Forum, held yesterday in Dubai under the theme “The Bridge to UAE Vision 2031.” The forum brought together policymakers, experts, and thinkers to explore the UAE’s economic and knowledge-driven future.

Dr. Al Nuaimi emphasised that UAE Vision 2031 is no longer a mere aspiration, but a living framework fuelled by national determination across all state institutions. He described it as a national pathway built on innovation, diversity, sustainability, and institutional integration.

The first pillar of the vision, Al Nuaimi explained, focuses on redefining prosperity by transitioning from hydrocarbon dependence to a knowledge economy. This includes green tech, AI, and advanced industries, targeting a GDP of AED 3 trillion and AED 800 billion in non-oil exports by 2031. He underscored the importance of investing in innovation hubs and activating cross-sector partnerships for a post-oil economy.

In the second pillar, Al Nuaimi addressed sustainable urban development through smart, resilient cities that rely on clean energy, mobility innovations, and environmental harmony—aligned with the 2050 Net Zero strategy. He also highlighted the need to incorporate ESG and digital readiness standards in real estate, infrastructure, and logistics.

The third pillar centred on empowering human capital. Al Nuaimi described skilled talent as the nation’s true wealth. He stressed lifelong learning and global openness to ensure the UAE ranks among the top 10 globally in human development and digital talent retention. He called for comprehensive upskilling, national talent support, and future leadership development.

The fourth pillar focused on innovation and global competitiveness. Al Nuaimi noted the UAE’s rapid strides towards becoming a global platform for regulatory and technological innovation, particularly in AI and biotechnology. He advocated for stronger partnerships between universities and the public-private sectors to co-create intellectual capital that drives regional knowledge transformation.

The fifth pillar concerned environmental sustainability and food security. Al Nuaimi stated that the UAE views sustainability as a competitive advantage, not a developmental burden. He reaffirmed national goals to rank among the top 10 globally in food security, water efficiency, and climate adaptation. He urged the adoption of circular economy models, climate-smart agriculture, and resource reuse.

Concluding his speech, Dr Al Nuaimi described Vision 2031 as a comprehensive national project that requires collective institutional and individual effort. He said the bridge to this future begins today—with investment in people, unified vision, and a resilient, sustainable, and innovative economy worthy of the UAE’s regional and global standing.







